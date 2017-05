HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Howland home has been declared a total loss after a fire early Thursday afternoon.

The house is at the corner of Hilda Drive SE and Fairview Street SE.

Multiple fire departments were called out to battle the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for observation. Two people live in the home, but only one was there at the time.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.