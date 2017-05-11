Lay leads Jackson-Milton past Lowellville

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Jackson-Milton rallied past Lowellville 4-2 in the Division IV Sectional Semifinals Thursday afternoon at Cene Park in Struthers.

Sebastian Lay led the Blue Jays at the plate and on the mound. He finished the game 2-4 with a pair of RBI’s in the win. He also tossed five inning, allowing two runs with five strikeouts to earn the win.

Jackson-Milton irmproves to 17-4 overall on the season.

The Blue Jays advance to face the winner of the Lisbon/Southern in the Division IV District Semifinal Wednesday May 17 at Cene Park in Struthers.