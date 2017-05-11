Mahoning County commission on Rx overdoses working to curb deaths

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – While local police are working to take illegal drugs off the streets, a group organized through the Mahoning County District Board of Health is also trying to reduce the numbers of opioid overdoses.

The local Prescription Drug Overdose Coalition held only its second meeting Thursday in Austintown. The organization was created in part with a $75,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Health.

One of the group’s functions will be review information about those who died after overdosing and what could have been done to prevent it.

The new coalition is similar to one that’s been in place for over a year in Trumbull County.

Members will work with local physicians who prescribe opioid pain medications as well as with local police to be sure they have policies in place for using the anti-overdose drug naloxone in the field.