NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Niles are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was found wandering the streets Wednesday night.

Police said the man was found disoriented and with no shoes in the area of Robbins Avenue.

The man could not provide his name to police.

The man was taken to a medical facility where they need to identify him in order to properly treat him, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niles police at (330) 652-9944.