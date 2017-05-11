Nugget of Knowledge: McDonald’s Facts

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: An apple for your teacher

McDonald’s sells more than 75 hamburgers per second.

It’s the biggest distributor of toys in the world..more than Toys R Us, Hasbro or any other toy company…thanks to Happy Meals.

McDonalds used to own Chipotle.

McDonald’s held 90% of the shares but decided in 2008 to sell their shares.

In 2005, a man named Ronald MacDonald stole from a safe inside a Wendy’s in Manchester, New Hampshire.

With thousands of locations all over America, McDonald’s is never more than 115 miles away from anyone.

No horses allowed in the drive-thru.

Queen Elizabeth owns a McDonald’s…..it’s very close to Buckingham Palace, just in case she wants a quick snack.

Seven out of ten McDonald’s customers order their food through the drive-thru.

McDonald’s makes 27 billion dollars each year, making it the 90th largest economy in the world.

You might think McDonald’s is the largest fast food chain in the United States, but it is not: Subway is larger..it passed McDonald’s in 2011…it’s bigger around the world, too.

McDonald’s opens a restaurant every 14 and a half hours.

McDonalds feeds 62 million people every day…..more than the population of Great Britain.

