Pa. to offer audio driver’s manual online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – For the first time, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it will now provide an audio version of the Pennsylvania Non-Commercial Driver’s Manual.

The audio manual is available for download on its website.

The audio manual is especially useful for individuals with learning issues, but it is also a convenient way to study the manual on the go. Audio files can be streamed from the website or downloaded onto a computer or device. Audio files are broken down by chapter.

“We are proud to offer this additional option, and continue to seek new ways to make our publications more accessible to all of our customers,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.

The audio manual is the first of several enhancements to PennDOT’s online publications, including tutorial videos.

Customers can view and download the most up-to-date version of all PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services forms, publications and manuals from its website,www.dmv.pa.gov.