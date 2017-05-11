Parents and students in Austintown get wake-up call about online activity

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you know the password to your child’s social media sites or the passcode to their cell phone?

Getting this information and monitoring what is happening online is important in keeping your child safe.

Studies show that 40 percent of teens have sent or received a sexual text message. Sexting is a growing problem among teens that can lead to several problems, including criminal charges.

Administrators and teachers at Austintown Middle School are taking a proactive approach to the trend, teaching students and parents the impact of sexting. The Mahoning County Juvenile Court system held a special presentation for the school.

James DeLucia, director of clinical services for the Mahoning County Juvenile Court, said he has seen a growing number of sexting cases involving kids. He said that too often, through media and technology, kids are being taught how to harass, torment and be mean to each other.

“There is a significant chance that your child is affected somehow, someway by this,” DeLucia said. “I would assure all parents that most of their children are engaging somehow, whether they are on the receiving end of some kind of inappropriate message, pictures, videos or they are the creators.”

DeLucia showed students the emotional and legal implications of sexting. In some cases, criminal charges can be filed, but more importantly, the emotional damage of an illicit image circulated online can have life-long emotional effects.

DeLucia had a message for parents, too.

“Being able to monitor online content — having passwords — is really important as a parent to be able to know what is going on in their lives,” DeLucia said.

Austintown 6th grade Principal Eric Jones said there are many avenues online that kids have access to, and there are not many safety checks.

One of the biggest mistakes parents can make is assuming your child would never get involved in sexting or other negative activities online. Jones says it’s important for all parents to monitor their children’s online activity.

“It is just being proactive and just trying your best as a parent, teach them to make the best choices so they are able to succeed,” Jones said.

Austintown Schools and the police department have even more information available for parents on how to stay on top of their kids’ social media activity.

DeLucia will be talking with kids at Canfield Middle School on Thursday.