Sharon police arrest Ashtabula County fugitive after chase through city



SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police say a suspect wanted in Ashtabula County led Sharon officers on a chase through the city on Thursday.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car at Prindle Street and Sherman Avenue. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over when the suspect ran out of the car.

The man then led officers through a wooded area and near the Shenango Valley Freeway. He was arrested in the parking lot of Sharon Regional Hospital.

Police now have K-9s out to track the area in which the suspect ran to see if he left behind any evidence.

Police aren’t naming the man yet.

WYTV is working to get more details on the suspect and chase. Check back here for updates, or watch 33 WYTV News at 11 p.m.