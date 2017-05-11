Startup company in Youngstown teaches students how to farm indoors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One local company is helping students learn the importance of science and eating healthy.

Students are growing lettuce and kale inside their classrooms without planting a garden thanks to Lettuce Do Good.

The new startup company is helping 28 local schools grow their own food without using sunlight or soil.

This technology is called hydroponics and it grows plants quicker than your average garden. Also, it produces a higher yield and the plants are even said to be more delicious.

The growing process is done without sunlight or even an ounce of soil.

“Hydroponics is the process of growing plants in water instead of soil. What we do is indoor hydroponics. We use LED technology in replace of sunlight, as well as replace the soil with nutrient water,” said Tom Phibbs, founder of Lettuce Do Good.

By taking away soil and sunlight, growers know exactly what is going into the plants. The environment can be changed to what the plants like, from what rays of sunlight the plant likes the most to the exact nutrients you want to put into the plants.

The technology has caught the eye of several teachers in the Valley. More gardens are going into classrooms to teach students about the process.

Lettuce Do Good Executive Director Katie Phibbs said kids that grow healthy food tend to eat healthy food.

“We have seen it over and over again in our school locally that the teachers are having their students grow their own lettuce and kale and making kale chips and eating them. We are getting kids to eat lettuce. We are getting them to eat kale in a fun way,” she said.

Growers have complete control over every aspect of growing and harvesting the plants, so there are no pesticides or any other chemicals in the food.