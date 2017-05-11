Student Athlete: Alex Petrallo

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – For the first time ever, the Canfield lacrosse team will compete in the state playoffs this weekend.

They’ve rolled off 8 wins this year and senior Alex Patrello has a lot to do with that success. Plus, Alex works just as hard in the classroom…earning him the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I feel like I’m pretty chill most of the time, but once I get a little riled up I get kind of out of control, and I get a little crazy and start working really hard,” said Petrallo. “Ya, it’s always fun.”

Alex knows how to have fun, but also work hard. He’s a 4-year starter and senior captain for the Cardinals, maybe, best known for his long hair. He hasn’t cut it since last summer.

“It looks good underneath the helmet, that’s what it is,” said Petrallo. “It’s called flow…[my mom] didn’t like it at first but she likes to make me keep it well groomed I guess.”

Alex is one of the founding members of the Canfield lacrosse team. He’s scored over 100 career goals and helped the program build from school club, to officially sanctioned sport for the first time this season.

“Ya I guess starting the program means a lot you know, finishing it out all through my senior. A lot of people fell off sometimes and I stayed and it feels good to watch this program become a real thing.”

Alex works just as hard in the classroom at Canfield. He carries a 4.0 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“I think the biggest aspect of it is work ethic, because I was never like the smartest person. But I really worked hard and studied a lot, and really learned how to learn.”