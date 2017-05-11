Troopers seize $68K in oxycodone pills during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – A traffic stop along the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County netted over $68,000 in oxycodone pills.

Troopers pulled over a Cadillac XTS with Illinois plate about 3:18 p.m. May 2 for a lane violation.

Troopers said they observed criminal indicators and brought in a drug-sniffing dog to search the car.

The search revealed 2,080 oxycodone pills worth $68,000. The pills were hidden in the spare tire compartment, according to the patrol.

The driver, Shirnina Bates, 35, and Zevon McCurdy, 38, both from Detroit, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession and drug trafficking.