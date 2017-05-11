Ursuline Center shows off new apartments in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ursuline Center held an open house Thursday for their new apartments on the south side of Youngstown.

The four single-bedroom apartments are on the ministry’s campus near E. Auburndale and E. Lucius avenues.

The apartments are for clients of the ministry’s outreach programs. The campus has been a focus of renovations and improvements for several years.

Leaders say they’ve been on the south side for 20 years and had to make a decision to pull out of the south side or double down, and they chose the latter.

“We believe in this city. We are committed to being in the city. Our clients are predominately in the city, and we want to be a presence here and a positive force for the city in general, but in particular for our corner of South Avenue,” said Brigid Kennedy, finance director of the Ursuline Center.

There’s also a community center, a child and family program and two homes used for homeless adults.