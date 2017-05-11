Women’s Heart Day recognized in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday was Women’s Heart Day at Mercy Health, and an event was held at the Covelli Centre to recognize the day.

There were booths with information on physical, emotional and spiritual health. Mercy Health also offered blood pressure, bone density and other health screenings.

The goal of the event was to provide information and screenings that may save someone’s life.

Charlene Rabel, who works at St. Elizabeth’s laboratory, said the event also allows people to discover new resources.

“There’s a lot of things that the Valley has to offer that they really aren’t aware of, so it’s putting everything in one place,” she said.

This is the 14th year for Women’s Heart Day. It was initially created to increase awareness of the impact of heart disease among women in the Mahoning Valley.