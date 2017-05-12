Bond set for Youngstown man accused of having big stash of fentanyl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bond has been set for the man caught this week with what police are calling the largest stash of fentanyl in Youngstown.

Darien Thompson appeared Friday afternoon in Youngstown Municipal Court on drug charges.

He was arrested Wednesday evening after the Vice Squad raided his south side apartment and found what investigators say is close to 160 grams of the deadly drug.

Investigators say they had received a number of complaints from neighbors about the activity at Thompson’s apartment.

His bond was set at $26,000, and he’ll be back in court later this month.