Car crashes into house in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people are in the Trumbull County Jail after crashing into a house on Roosevelt Drive.

Police say officers were driving in the area just after midnight when they passed by a car that unexpectedly sped off.

The car lost control and ran into a house. The driver ran away but was caught a short time later.

Police also noted there was a child in the backseat of the car.

Ollie Myles and Shylinda McBride were both charged with child endangerment and obstructing official business.

No injuries were reported.

The child was turned over to a family member.