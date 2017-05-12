East Liverpool latest community using cameras to catch speedy drivers

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – If you speed through East Liverpool, it’s likely that you’ll now find a $100 ticket in your mailbox, along with a picture of your license plate.

Police in the city have been putting their new speed cameras to use and have already written several hundred tickets.

“We’ve pretty much found the more popular areas that we want to sit in and everybody knows what those are now, and that’s okay,” Officer Kelsey Hedrick said.

The police department has been using two cameras for three weeks now.

Hedrick said they’ve used them primarily on Route 11 and in school zones.

“With the yellow 20 miles per hour flashing light, two police cars with their overhead lights on and you still get people that want to go 40 to 50 miles per hour through there.”

The cameras allow you 9 miles per hour over in most areas before they take a picture. In school zones, it’s just 6 miles over.

Some people aren’t happy about it. They think the speed cameras are taking patrols off the streets when officers should be pulling people over.

“If you’re doing something wrong, they should pull you over and let you know what you did wrong, not just take a picture and send you a ticket,” one driver said.

Critics also argue traffic stops are another way to catch drug users and see what’s happening in a car.

But Hedrick said the cameras are not taking away any patrols and drivers will still get pulled over with the use of regular radar.

He said officers are actually running the speed cameras during overtime work paid for by the camera company.

“That opens up the guy on duty who’s patrolling his area to stay in his area to answer more calls, which were nonstop.”

Hedrick said it is somewhat about the money, though. Out of the $100 ticket, $60 goes to the department for things like training and new equipment. The remaining $40 goes to the company that runs the cameras.