Mom cited after disturbance at Neshannock elementary school

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – A mom is facing charges after police say she put employees, parents, and children in fear after an outburst.

India Thomas, of New Castle, was cited for disorderly conduct after she went to the school Thursday at about 4:12 p.m. and argued with staff about her son not being dropped off at his assigned bus stop.

Staff called police after Thomas started using profane language and made comments that put employees, parents and children in fear, according to a police report.