Nugget of Knowledge: Why time flies as we age

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Why does time seem to speed up as we grow older?

Scientists and psychologists have been studying this for years…here are some theories.

The older we get, the fewer great moments we have: we measure time by our firsts…first kiss, first day of school, first family vacation…with the lack of new experiences in adulthood, times smoothes itself out and rushes by.

The amount of time that passes is relative to your age.

For a five year old, one year is 20% of her entire life.

For a 50 year old, it’s only two percent….that’s why it seems to be rushing.

And as we age, we pay less attention to time.

When you’re a kid on December 1st, you’re really counting down the days until Santa comes.

When you’re an adult on December 1, you’re focused on work, bills, family life, scheduling, deadlines, Christmas shopping and all of that boring adult stuff.

You don’t notice the passage of time till it’s gone.

And as an adult you may feel there’s not time enough to get everything done…you interpret that as time is passing too quickly.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.