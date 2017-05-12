Boardman police arrest man during investigation into sex crimes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Charges are pending for a Boardman man, accused of sex crimes.

Police searched a home where the suspect was staying on Lockwood Boulevard on Friday afternoon. A man, who was not identified by police, was led away in handcuffs.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said officers also searched another home where the man was staying, on West Boulevard.

Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation removed evidence from the house, including computers and software. The Bomb Squad also had to be called in because commercial fireworks were found in the basement at West Boulevard.

Nichols said charges are pending, but the suspect is currently being questioned at the police department.

He said investigators were tipped off to the suspect by a local school resource officer, who received information from students. The man is not a teacher or affiliated with the school, he said.

The suspect’s name and information about the crime are being withheld until he is formally charged.



