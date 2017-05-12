Sports items from fraud ring to be donated to local charities

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – What do you do with thousands of seized items from a sports memorabilia fraud ring?

Investigators believe they have found people who can find a use for the items containing phony signatures of athletes.

Friday morning, representatives of several local charities stopped at the Canfield Police Department. They will eventually be receiving donations of balls, helmets and other items that members of the fraud ring had been selling.

The items were sold on the internet on sites like eBay. Prosecutors said the fraud ring sold items to close to 20,000 people, making more than $1 million.

All of the people involved in selling the items have been sentenced for their crimes.

Canfield Police Detective Brian McGivern said investigators now have items — what once was evidence — stacked four feet high on eight shipping pallets.

“We’re not gonna throw it away. We took the value of that signature, which was false. We were able to destroy that, and now we can turn around and give it back to the community and let these kids enjoy what they don’t have,” he said.

Jennifer Gray, of COMPASS Family and Community Services, said the donation is very meaningful to the organization.

“Every dollar that we save, instead of buying things like this, we’re able to put into direct services for our victims that reside at the shelters for runaway youth, for our homeless youth,” she said.

Randi Russell, of the Boys and Girls Club, said they plan to use their donations in the gym and for outside plan.

Also to receive items are Youngstown State University’s baseball team and the Sojourner House Domestic Violence Shelter.

Police are saying it still could be a little while longer before this all gets transferred. One of those involved in the case is appealing his sentence so the transfer will be held up.

They’re confident that all of the items will be donated, however.

