SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Each school has its own end-of-the-year traditions. For Springfield Local High School, that means Tractor Day!

Students with a driver’s license were invited to drive their John Deeres and Cub Cadets to class Friday morning.

Because some of these tractors top out at 5-miles-per-hour, the morning commute was a bit of a slow-go for some.

Local police were also on hand to make sure the ride was a smooth one.