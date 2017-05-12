Youngstown, Austintown residents still under boil alert 2 days later

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A boil alert remains in effect until at least Saturday morning for a section of Youngstown’s west side and neighboring Austintown.

Engineers with the Youngstown Water Department said they have to wait for test results to come back before they can lift the advisory.

It was first issued on Wednesday after a water main break. Construction crews working on the paving of Meridian Road cut into a main water line, causing low pressure for hundreds of residents between Belle Vista Avenue, New Road, and Racoon Road.

As a precaution, customers in that area are urged to boil their water for at least one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.