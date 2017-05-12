YSU’s Moss signs rookie contract with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WYTV) – Former Youngstown State standout Defensive End Avery Moss has officially signed his rookie contract with the New York Giants.

The team made the official announcement Thursday evening. The former Penguin has inked a four-year deal worth $2.6 million.

He was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, as the 167th overall selection by the Giants.

For his efforts last season, Moss was named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team. He piled up eleven sacks,a team-high four forced fumbles, 59 total tackles, 42 solo stops, and 17.5 TFL’s. A transfer from Nebraska, Moss finished his career at YSU with fourteen sacks and 84 tackles.

The Giants begin rookie mini-camp on Friday.