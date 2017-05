LANCASTER, OH (WYTV)-The Austintown Middle School boys’ team won the inaugural 7th and 8th-grade track and field state championships held in Lancaster on Saturday.

Austintown was led by eighth grader Nate Leskovac who won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet 11 inches.

For the girls, Kyla Jamison of Salem won the discuss with a throw of 109 feet 8 inches. The Salem girls finished 6th and the Poland girls 10th.