Valley letter carriers collect thousands of pounds of food



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As part of the 25th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, letter carriers from the Valley collected thousands of pounds of food Saturday to help those in need.

From Cortland to East Liverpool, letter carriers and US Postal Workers asked people to leave bags of non-perishable food by their mailboxes to be picked up.

LETTER CARRIERS’ STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE

“Any food that is collected locally stays in that local city,” said Scott Downing, local USPS/NACL food drive coordinator. “Anything collected in Niles stays in an organization in Niles. Anything collected in Youngstown stays in Youngstown.”

Downing is a letter carrier in the area. This is his 23rd Stamp Out Hunger Drive.

“To see those donations going to the needy within the people we serve — and who we see everyday — it’s really touching,” he said.

Volunteers met with the postal workers on their routes to take the deliveries back to the Salvation Army. It’s one of 10 local organizations benefiting from the 150,000-200,000 pounds of food collected during the drive.

“A lot of the food pantries have actually dwindled — the amount of food they have, as far as having donations from the Christmas holiday and Thanksgiving,” Downing said.

Second Harvest Food Bank released a report this week, saying 16 percent of the Mahoning Valley Struggles with hunger. That’s over 87,000 people in total, including 27,000 children without enough food.

If your donation was not picked up today, you can contact your local post office to let them know or place a donation by the mailbox on Monday.