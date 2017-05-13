Volunteers clear litter off roadways to help keep Youngstown clean

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Picking up trash along the roads, that’s what people in Youngstown were doing Saturday morning.

It was part of the State Roadway Cleanup program, put on by Green Youngstown and The Mahoning County Green Team.

Volunteers focused on entrance and exit ramps along State Route 711 and Interstate 680.

“It’s our duty to keep our city clean. We want to have it clean for ourselves but especially for our visitors. It’s important to have a clean city, it’s just important,” said Jamille Murphy of Green Youngstown.

Program members ask for people to think first before they throw something out the window.

“Before you toss something out of your car, there’s always somewhere you can throw it away the right way or recycle it,” said volunteer Mike Latessa.

Organizers say they are already planning next year’s cleanup.