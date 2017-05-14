1 woman, 4 children in hospital after crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman and four children were sent to the hospital Saturday night after losing control of their vehicle.

Police say the woman was traveling up South Avenue toward Boardman when the right front tire came off of her tan Chevrolet.

That caused her to lose control of the car and crash into a utility pole.

Police say none of the children were in car seats.

They were all transported from the scene to area trauma hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but WYTV is working to find out if they are alright.