2018 Ohio Governor race could see record number of females

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One woman has been Ohio’s Governor — Nancy Hollister served for 11 days in 1998 when George Voinovich became a U.S. Senator.

But the 2018 race for Governor could see a record number of females running for Ohio’s highest office.

Even though the race is still a year-and-a-half away, three women have already joined — all on the democratic side: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.

And at least one more female candidate is still expected, as current Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is expected to officially join the contest later this year.

Currently, five women serve as Governor in the U.S.

Rutgers University’s Center For American Women and Politics says there have only been 38 female Governors in history.

Kent State Political Science Professor Ashley Nickels says if one of these women is elected next November, it would be very important because representation matters.

“But we still don’t see parody in terms of the number of women available that serve as governors across the nation or the number of women in the senate,” she said.

Last November, Hilary Clinton became the first women ever to be nominated by a major party for the United States presidency.