Looking for a last minute Mother’s Day gift? Local agency selling flowers

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Happy Mother’s Day! Businesses around the Valley have been busy selling special gifts to help celebrate mothers, and what’s a better gift than flowers?

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend a record amount of money on gifts this year — around $23 billion. The federation says that in addition to flowers, most of that Mother’s Day gift money will be spent on cards, jewelry and food.

For those looking for a last minute gift, Northeast Ohio Adoption Services will be out all day until 6 p.m. selling flowers at a range of prices.

Hanging flowers, planters, baskets and even single flowers can be found ranging from $3 to $75, with all proceeds benefiting Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

The adoption services’ executive director, Cheryl Tarantino, says that despite what people say about the costs of adoption agencies, this adoption service is completely free for parents wishing to go through the process. This fundraiser has been held for the past 30 years to help Northeast Ohio Adoption Services pay for everything that goes into adopting children.

Erin Gabrovsek is celebrating her second Mother’s Day. She used the agency to adopt a little boy and said she had a great experience with it.

The pop-up tent flower sale is located at 8740 E. Market Street in Warren, in front of Salvatore’s Italian Grill.