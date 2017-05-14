Oh WOW!, Mill Creek offers non-traditional Mother’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For a lot of people, Mother’s Day means taking mom to a restaurant. But other families take a different approach.

Sarah Wilshek and her family shared a meal with her mom late Sunday afternoon. But the morning was spent at Oh WOW! in Youngstown.

“We’re going to go after lunch, after nap-time,” Wilshek said. “In the morning it’s fun to just go play. We choose to play with our kids, then take them to a restaurant any time because little kids at a restaurant vs. playing — playing is just fun here.”

Playtime included trivia games and airplane rides.

The Children’s Science Center celebrated its sixth anniversary this weekend, offering free entry to every mom.

“Swing by Oh WOW! and have some fun,” said Colleen Ruby of Oh WOW! “It’s important to have them exploring the exhibits together and interacting as a group. It’s not just for kids, it’s for everybody.”

Other families took advantage of the dry afternoon and went outdoors.

Mill Creek Park had special events for moms and their families Sunday.

The LaNeve family from Girard was at the Lily Pond.

“Walking around, enjoying it, watching all the turtles,” Travis LaNeve said. “I get to be with my mom all day.”