Record of Pa. teen executed in 1931 expunged

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) – A suburban Philadelphia judge has expunged the criminal record of a 16-year-old youth executed more than eight and one-half decades ago for the stabbing death of a matron at a school for adjudicated youth.

Attorney Robert Keller told the Delaware County Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2r62liy ) that the May 10 order by a Delaware County judge vacates the criminal record of Alexander McClay Williams but keeps the court file and docket.

Williams, who was black, was convicted of killing Vida Robare in October 1930 at the Glen Mills School for Boys and executed six weeks short of his 17th birthday.

Sam Lemon, great-grandson of his attorney, said he believes Williams was executed for a crime he didn’t commit. He and Williams’ now 87-year-old sister hope to have the conviction overturned eventually.

