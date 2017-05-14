Trumbull Co. Tech Center students pile up awards in Orlando



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several students at Trumbull County Career and Technical Center returned home from Orlando with awards and much to be proud of after cleaning house at this weekend’s Business Professionals of America competition.

Three TCTC students took first place in the nation in various categories, including multimedia, photography and mobile applications.

One group of students swept the multimedia category, each placing first, second and third.

One student also won the President’s Award for Community Service — which requires students to complete 500 hours of service.

All in all, TCTC students said they had an awesome experience meeting other teens from across the country.

“It was really cool to meet other people that are like me who really just like to program and build apps,” said winner Branson Boggia.

Business Professionals of America is the leading Career and Technical Student organization in the country. Students from 25 states and Puerto Rico competed in this weekend’s event.

