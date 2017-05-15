Apostolakis Honda earns the prestigious 2016 Council of Excellence award

Cortland, OH – Apostolakis Honda has earned the prestigious 2016 Council of Excellence award for the 7th time in their 41 year history. Apostolakis Honda has distinguished itself and its F & I team as outstanding providers of financial services to its customers.

In 2016, only the top 15 percent of Honda dealerships were recognized by Honda Financial Services as Council of Excellence achievers, making this dealership truly exceptional.

“Our Council of Excellence dealerships apply their financial services skills and expertise to offer the kind of service and support that our Honda customers understand and appreciate. It is a pleasure to announce that Apostolakis Honda has achieved 2016 Council of Excellence status,” says David W. Paul, vice president of American Honda Finance Corporation.

“We are truly thankful for all of our new and many long-term customers who came to us for their new Honda in 2016. Our entire team contributed to these accomplishments, I couldn’t be more proud,” stated John Apostolakis, President Apostolakis Auto Group.

Apostolakis Honda offers its customers the complete line of Honda automobiles, as well as a full array of financing options from Honda Financial Services.