Canfield Baseball ends Poland’s run as District Champion

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield ended Poland’s three year reign as District Champion with a 2-0 victory in the Division II District Semifinals.

Ian McGraw went 1-3 with an RBI in the victory. Dominic Pilolli and Spencer Wooley each went 1-3 with a run scored.

Jack Rafoth tossed a complete game with a total of five strikeouts to earn the victory on the mound for the Cardinals.

With the win, Canfield advances to face top-seeded Niles in the Division II District Championship game Tuesday at Cene Park in Struthers. First pitch is slated for 6:30PM.