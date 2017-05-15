George Junior students create sculpture for Grove City nursing home

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – National Nursing Home Week started Monday, and Avalon Springs Place in Grove City had a celebration for their residents.

There was a balloon launch on Monday morning, and then a sculpture was unveiled, made by the students at George Junior Republic.

It’s an eight-foot tall, 3-D picture of a farm scene.

Officials at Avalon Springs Place say this partnership has been a long time coming.

“1907, I think, George Junior was started, and the facility here was built in 1960. So they’ve been around a lot longer than we have, and it’s just nice to get that community collaboration on a project like this,” said Nate Hamilla, the facility’s campus administrator.

The fine arts director at George Junior Republic told WKBN that it takes from 60 to 90 students to design and create a sculpture.

In the past seven years, students made 10 other sculptures for downtown Grove City.