Lawrence County police warning of fake sex offender notification letters

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Lawrence County are telling residents to be on the lookout for fake sex offender warnings being circulated.

The Pennsylvania State and Shenango Township police departments issued a joint news release on Monday about the suspicious letters.

Police said people living around Links Drive in Shenango Township reported getting anonymous letters about a sex offender from Ohio moving into the area. Investigators said the letter has been determined to be fake and unfounded.

Pennyvlania State Police say communities will be notified in person about sexual predators in their neighborhoods, not by letters or phone messages.

Those with questions about Megan’s Law requirements can call PSP’s Megan’s Law Unit at 724-598-2211.