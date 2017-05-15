West Hill Elementary – Mrs. Nicastro – 1st Grade

The Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by 33 WYTV and Hometown Pharmacy.

By Published:
The Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by 33 WYTV and Hometown Pharmacy.

Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.

Thank you to Mrs. Nicastro, 1st grade teacher at West Hill Elementary, for inviting us to your classroom!