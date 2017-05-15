Youngstown teachers union unwilling to open contract to negotiations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Teachers for the Youngstown City Schools met Monday afternoon to talk about CEO Krish Mohip’s pay raise offer.

Last week, Mohip offered to give teachers a 5 percent raise, saying they are underpaid.

The union previously said it’s afraid Mohip will use the raises as leverage to force concessions. In a letter to Mohip, the teacher’s union said they didn’t trust his motive and thought he may be trying to reopen other parts of the contracts.

The teachers learned more about the offer Monday. The union said it’s willing to meet with Mohip, but is not going to open the contract to negotiations.

Youngstown Schools Spokesperson Denise Dick said Mohip and his team are still weighing their options.