Car crashes into house in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard Police are investigating after a car with a child inside crashed into a house.

The accident happened about 11:15 p.m. Monday on Davis Street.

Ron Lewis said he saw the car speed past him and go through a stop sign.

“I watched it and all of a sudden it veered off towards the houses. I thought it was going into the driveway real fast then it hit the house,” Lewis said.

Neighbors said they felt the impact of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Witnesses said it appeared that the child was okay.

Nobody was living in the house at the time of the crash.