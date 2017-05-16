Chair of Ohio Republican Party says Trumbull County Chair was properly removed

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The drama surrounding the Trumbull County Republican Party may finally be over.

33 WYTV has a copy of an email from Jane Timkin, chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

In it, she says Randy Law — former chairman of the Trumbull County Republican Party — was properly removed as chairman on April 8. Timkin further says in the email that Kevin Wyndham was voted to replace Law on April 25.

Law has maintained that attempts to remove him as chairman have not been done by-the-book and aren’t legitimate.

Timkin says the Ohio Republican Party will not recognize any list that identifies Law as chair.

Wyndham said Monday, “The matter is now finally done and closed and the party can move forward.”

WYTV has not heard from Law on the issue.