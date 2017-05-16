Champion baseball headlines Final OHSAA Coaches Poll

DIVISION 1
1. Massillon Jackson 22-1
2. Archbishop Moeller 17-6
2. Grove City 21-5
4. Butler 21-3
5. St Xavier 17-3
6. Avon 20-5
7. Lakota West 20-5
8. Steele 21-5
9. Solon 16-2
10. Sylvania Northview 19-2
11. Olentangy 18-3
12. Hudson 20-4
13. Aurora 15-3
14. Hilliard Darby 23-3
15. Fairfield 19-5
16. St Francis de Sales 15-5
17. Sylvania Southview 19-2
17. Loveland 20-7
19. Anthony Wayne
20. Dublin Jerome 16-13
20. Lebanon 18-5
DIVISION II
1. Wapakoneta 19-2
2. Sheridan 23-3
3. Field 21-0
4. Marietta 22-3
5. Ross 20-4
6. Tippecanoe 21-5
7. Steubenville 23-4
8. Shelby 23-3
9. Chagrin Falls 22-5
10. Jonathan Alder 19-5
11. Vermilion 19-3
12. Defiance 18-7
13. Lakewood 22-5
14. WEST BRANCH 19-7
15. Bellevue 19-7
16. Waverly 18-7
16. Central Catholic 14-3
18. Bowling Green 15-3
19. Athens
19. Celina 15-6
19. Unioto 19-6
19. Keystone
Other teams receiving votes… Chaminade Julienne (2), CANFIELD (1), Van Wert (1)
DIVISION III
1. Hiland 25-0
2. CHAMPION 21-3
3. Richmond Edison 21-4
4. Elyria Catholic 19-3
5. Seneca East 19-3
6. Fairview 17-4
7. Grand Valley 18-1
8. Coldwater 16-6
9. Anna 18-7
10. Summit Country Day 17-10
11. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-6
12. Lima Central Catholic 18-7
13. Kirtland 14-7
14. Wheelersburg 18-5
14. Sandy Valley17-8
16. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 18-5
17. Hawken 19-4
18. Cincinnati Country Day18-6
19. Lake
19. Canton Central Catholic
19. Edison 14-10
Other teams receiving votes… Eastwood (4), Triway (4), Barnesville (3), Fredericktown (3), Garaway (3), Zane Trace (2), West Jefferson (2), Northeastern (1), Centerburg (1), Wickliffe (1)
DIVISION IV
1. Toronto 22-3
2. Lehman Catholic 22-3
3. Newton Local 25-2
4. WESTERN RESERVE 18-4
5. Mohawk 19-4
6. St Paul 18-4
7. New Riegel 17-5
8. Minster 17-6
9. Miller City 15-4
10. Lake Ridge Academy 19-5
11. Plymouth 18-5
12. Triad 16-3
13. Leipsic 22-3
14. Mc Comb 16-4
15. JACKSON MILTON 15-4
16. East Knox 19-3
17. Hillsdale 17-7
18. Fort Recovery 16-0
18. Fort Loramie 17-10
20. Green 18-5
Other teams receiving votes… Newark Catholic (7), WARREN JFK (5), Cuyahoga Heights (5), Berne Union (5), Tri-County North (4), New London (4), Dalton (3), Strasburg-Franklin (3), Shadyside (2), St John School (Delphos) (1), Patrick Henry (1)