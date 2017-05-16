Landscaper volunteers to clean up neglected Girard park for free

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hartzell Park in Girard received some much-needed yard work from a landscaping company — free of charge — on Tuesday.

On Monday, WKBN 27 First News showed you the park’s overgrown grass and trees on playground equipment.

Barnes Landscaping headed there one day later to mow the grass and spruce up the park at no cost.

“I felt bad for the kids. My grandchildren live in Girard and this way, they can come to this park and have a good time playing in the playground. It’s a safe park,” James Barnes said.

Several minutes after Barnes’ crew started working, neighbors started to pitch in as well.

Barnes said he planned on landscaping the entire park Tuesday so kids could start playing on it as soon as possible.