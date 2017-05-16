Men accused of trying to steal TVs, hitting Liberty Walmart employee with buggy

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are facing charges after Walmart employees from the Liberty store accused them of trying to steal televisions and hitting an employee with a buggy in the process.

The suspects were arrested a short time later down the street from the store, according to a police report.

A caller reported the robbery just after 2 a.m. Saturday and reported that one of the suspects ran toward Belmont Avenue while another drove that way in a car. The televisions were left behind in the process.

Police spotted a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle at the Shell gas station on Belmont Avenue. A man in the car, 35-year-old Craig Honkonen, was arrested.

Police said he was covered in sweat and had clothing matching the description of the suspect’s in the vehicle.

The other suspect, 47-year-old Aaron Jones, was spotted in the parking lot of Denny’s. Police said he had a pair of metal pliers in his pocket.

Walmart employees confirmed that Honkonen and Jones were the men who tried to rob the store.

They told police that they cut security devices from the televisions with the pliers and then tried to leave the store with the TVs. When stopped, they struggled with employees, and Honkonen hit an employee with the buggy, according to a police report.

Police said during the investigation, it was found that Jones was asking people at Denny’s for money after the robbery. He told them that his car was broken down at the Shell gas station and he needed to get home to Columbus, according to a police report.

Jones told police that Honkonen had come to Walmart to “do his thing” and said he was only there to get food, according to the report.

Honkonen initially told police that Jones had threatened him with a gun and said he would kill him and his mother if he didn’t steal the televisions. When asked why he didn’t ask for help in the store, he told officers that he was scared but later admitted to being involved in the robbery, the report said.

Honkonen is charged with robbery and complicity while Jones is charged with complicity, criminal damaging and possession of criminal tools. They are being held in Trumbull County Jail.