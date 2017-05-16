Nugget of Knowledge: Cleveland lost an A

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What’s the origin of “throw someone under the bus?”

One early example of “throw under the bus” comes from a 1984 quote from rock star Cyndi Lauper….she uses the phrase “under the bus” without throw.

She said “In the rock ‘n’ roll business, you are either on the bus or under it.

There’s one even earlier.

On June 21st, 1982, the Times of London wrote about a politician pushing someone under a bus.

But as for throw someone under the bus….we’re not sure who first used it, but it became very popular in the 2008 presidential election.

The Washington Post called the expression “the cliché of the 2008 campaign” appearing in more than 400 press stories in just six months.

In 1796 Moses Cleaveland and a group of investors laid the groundwork for a new town named Cleaveland.

The original Cleaveland is a town in England whose name goes back at least a thousand years.

But that’s not how we spell it today.

Why is the first “a” gone?

One explanation is that Moses Cleaveland’s surveying party misspelled the name of the future town on their original map.

And this alternative: in 1830, when the first newspaper, the Cleveland Advertiser, started publishing, the editor discovered that the name of the paper was one letter too long to fit on the page so he left out the first letter “a” in Cleveland.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com