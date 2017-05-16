Proposal to deny workers comp for firefighters not wearing equipment fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The state representative who proposed the idea to deny firefighters disability claims has taken that out of his amendment.

At a house committee meeting on Tuesday, Representative Mike Henne from Dayton pulled his proposal after backlash from the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters.

On Monday, local lawmakers met with area firefighters to talk about the proposal. They urged local fire departments to attend the committee hearing in Columbus.

The new measure would have dened a workers compensation claim to firefighters who didn’t wear their gear correctly. But experts believe that very same gear could be putting them at even more risk for cancer.