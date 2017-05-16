Watts leads Mathews Softball to District Title



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mathews edged McDonald 4-3 in the Division IV District Championship game Tuesday afternoon at Candlelite Knolls in Warren.

It is the Mustangs fourth District Title in the past six years.

“They have expectations, and they have a legacy that they want to uphold,” Mathews Head Coach Jim Nicula said. “The groups before them have set such high bars. There’s pressure every year. It’s a relaxed pressure at the beginning. But then, as it gets tighter and you get into your tournament and league title races, and that, the pressure is up there because they don’t want to be the team that doesn’t get it. The next site was getting back to Kent. We haven’t been there in a year. We wanted to get back there and the kids just made it happen.”

Nicole Watts picked up the complete game victory, allowing three runs with seven strikeouts. Watts likewise went 1-3 at the plate with 2 RBI’s.

“I’m like…shaking, but, I’m also so excited because we still get to play,” Watts said. “We get to play more. And we graduate tomorrow. And it’s just awesome.”

Noelle Migliozzi also went 1-3, driving in a pair of runs in the victory for Mathews.

Kendra Kelly went 1-3 with 2 RBI’s for the Blue Devils. Rachel Ward went 1-3 with an RBI in the setback.

McDonald ends the season with a record of 17-2 overall.

Mathews improves to 20-7 on the campaign. The Mustangs advance to face the winner of St. Thomas Aquinas/East Canton in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Wednesday May 24 at Kent State University. First pitch is slated for 2PM.