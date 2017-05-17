Canfield art students show off ODOT snow plow design

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It will likely be awhile before the Ohio Department of Transportation brings out the snow plows, so until then, Mahoning County students are sprucing them up.

It’s all part of ODOT’s Paint a Plow contest.

Canfield art students have been painting their plow for the last two weeks with the hope of winning for the first time. This is the third year that students have taken part, and they’re confident in their design.

“I definitely think this one is going to win because it is so unique and we’ve really put ourselves into this design, just because it is something that we are passionate about and Pop Art is just so iconic in the art industry,” said Lexi Denney, a Canfield senior.

The plow features a lady in distress on a phone. It goes with the theme of their plow: Don’t text and drive.

You’ll see the plows on the road next winter.