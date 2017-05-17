Dr. Shayesteh: Why women gain weight in their 40s



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re a woman over 40, you may notice weight gain in your stomach. You aren’t alone, as many women experience this.

Most of the weight gain after 40 comes in the center belly area. Not only is it a visual change, but it can also have significant health consequences.

What health concerns does it cause? What should you do to prevent the weight gain?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the importance of a change in lifestyle for women in their 40s.

