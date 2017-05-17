Neighbors help police nab would be burglars in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – At least four people attempted to break into the Family Dollar store on Market Street Tuesday but police and neighbors were able to stop them in the act.

The first thing that happened is that someone called police just after midnight and said they saw four males busting out the windows of the Family Dollar store. When police arrived, they saw that several of the front windows were shattered. They searched for suspects in the immediate area but didn’t see anyone.

Moments later, a neighbor called police and told them that the suspects were running through the backyards on Chicago Avenue. Police located the suspects and started chasing them.

One of the suspects, later identified as Anthony Hopkin, 19, tried to jump a fence on West Earle, but the fence broke and the suspect fell, according to a police report. He was apprehended.

Police chased down another suspect, identified as Antwuan Reese, 19, on West Glenaven where the suspect was ordered to the ground at gunpoint, the report said.

Both men were charged with vandalism and obstructing official business.

The two other suspects were not found.

Police checked the Family Dollar store and discovered that the windows were shattered but the suspects weren’t able to get inside.