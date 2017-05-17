Secretary of State Husted talks about Ohio governor’s race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the candidates running for Ohio governor next year believes that his record in office proves he’s the best to lead the state.

Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Jon Husted visited WKBN to speak about his campaign. He’s currently one of only two announced candidates for next year’s Republican primary for governor.

He said his office, which oversees elections in the state and registers businesses in Ohio, no longer relies on tax dollars to function.

“We were funded through fees and through taxes. We cut fees by 21 percent so the businesses would save money, and we no longer need any tax dollars to run my office. I believe it’s unprecedented in Ohio history,” Husted said.

Currently, Husted and Congressman Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth, are the only GOP candidates who have filed to run.

Husted spent eight years in the Ohio House, including four years as Speaker and two more years in the state Senate, before being elected Secretary of State.